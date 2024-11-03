Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $172.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $135.59 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

