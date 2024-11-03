Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.01. The firm has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.85 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

