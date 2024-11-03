Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

