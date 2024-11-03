Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.5% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.94. 6,106,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,549. The stock has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.92 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

