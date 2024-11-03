Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,324,000. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

