Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $79,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $271.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.38 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

