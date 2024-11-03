Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSS opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.