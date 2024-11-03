VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on November 17th

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
