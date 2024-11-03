Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,344,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,916 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,136,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $131.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.75. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

