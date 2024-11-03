Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 510,851 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,851 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $207,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 400,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 174,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

