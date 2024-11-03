Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,114,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,681 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of SilverCrest Metals worth $130,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSE:SILV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 1,753,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSE:SILV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SILV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

