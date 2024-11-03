Van ECK Associates Corp Has $700.66 Million Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,895,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,537 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $700,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

