Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 781,385 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,933,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $527,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

