UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 376,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 963,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

UTime Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

