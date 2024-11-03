US Bancorp DE Sells 1,856 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

