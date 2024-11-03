US Bancorp DE Sells 134 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

