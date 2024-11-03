US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AutoZone by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,981.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,012.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,491.50 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

