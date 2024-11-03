Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.90 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 554,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.