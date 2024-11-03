United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Cellular Stock Down 6.8 %

USM opened at $57.49 on Friday. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

