United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $135.37 and last traded at $134.96. 337,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,185,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average is $135.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

