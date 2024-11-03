UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $197.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,203 shares of company stock valued at $20,378,757 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
