Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWLO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Twilio has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.