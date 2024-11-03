Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insperity by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

