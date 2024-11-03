Truist Financial Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $180.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $155.66 on Thursday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.