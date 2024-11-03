TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.77. 398,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,104. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.65 and a 12-month high of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

