TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 262,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.