TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.99. 2,021,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,674. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.59 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

