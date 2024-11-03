TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,817,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,107. The Southern Company has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

In other Southern news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

