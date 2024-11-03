Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Trinity Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.