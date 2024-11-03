TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

