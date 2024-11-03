Torah Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,834.51 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $258,160.50 and approximately $270,834.51 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Torah Network

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.0503864 USD and is down -26.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $274,977.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

