Thomas Sandgaard Sells 2,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $17,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,621,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,182,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynex alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $17,840.00.

Zynex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.76 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZYXI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zynex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.