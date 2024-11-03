Thomas M. Lo Sells 900 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 105.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

