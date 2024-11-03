The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

