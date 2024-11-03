The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $165.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

