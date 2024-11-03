The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $213,375.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $213,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,418,591. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

