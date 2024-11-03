The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $282,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,652,436.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PNC stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.