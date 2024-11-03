The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

