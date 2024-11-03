The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $171.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.