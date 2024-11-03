Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $12.97. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 19,607 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,730,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,263 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

