Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.900-14.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.90-14.20 EPS.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $224.02. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $190.49 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

View Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.