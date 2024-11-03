Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,588 shares of company stock valued at $268,831 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.