Teekay Tankers’ (TNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 273,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,495,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

