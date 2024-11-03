TD Cowen Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $50.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

