Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) made notable changes to its corporate bylaws in a recent decision by the Board of Directors on October 30, 2024. The amendments, formally known as the “Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws,” were approved to enhance several key aspects of the company’s governance.

Among the modifications outlined in the amendments are specific provisions related to the individuals eligible to preside over stockholder meetings. Additionally, the amendments clarify procedural mechanisms and information requirements concerning stockholder nominations of directors and the submission of stockholder proposals, as per the advance notice and proxy access provisions contained in the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws.

Furthermore, the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws introduce various additional changes of a ministerial, clarifying, and conforming nature to streamline and strengthen the operational framework of Target Hospitality Corp. The summary provided does not encompass the full scope of the amendments and is supplemented by reference to the complete Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws.

As required by regulatory guidelines, a copy of the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws has been attached as Exhibit 3.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the company and is incorporated by reference herein.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing, the following exhibit has been included:

– Exhibit 3.1: Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws of Target Hospitality Corp.

Additionally, an Interactive Data File, in the form of a Cover Page embedded within the Inline XBRL document, is provided as Exhibit 104.

This announcement signifies Target Hospitality Corp.’s commitment to maintaining a robust governance structure to support its operations and continue delivering value to its stakeholders. The report was duly signed on behalf of the registrant by Heidi D. Lewis, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, on October 31, 2024.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

