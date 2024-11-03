Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €8.94 ($9.72) and last traded at €8.89 ($9.66), with a volume of 23564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.98 ($9.76).

Takkt Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.98 million, a P/E ratio of 111.13, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

About Takkt

(Get Free Report)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.