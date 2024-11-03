Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,176,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $212.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

