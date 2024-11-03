Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Critical Comparison

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $257.55 million 0.03 $35.64 million N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $9.94 million 6.11 -$164.57 million ($3.03) -0.75

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.75%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,419.05% -87.88%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

