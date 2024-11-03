On November 1, 2024, Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) announced that it has resolved a compliance issue with the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company had received a notice from Nasdaq on August 13, 2024, indicating non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), 5550(b)(2), or 5550(b)(3 due to failure to meet minimum requirements in stockholders’ equity, market value of listed securities, or net income from continuing operations.

According to a Form 10-Q filed by Syra Health Corp. on October 29, 2024, the Company’s stockholders’ equity stood at $3,330,653 as of September 30, 2024. Based on this information, Nasdaq has determined that Syra Health now meets the necessary requirements under the Rules, effectively closing this matter.

Syra Health Corp., an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, has documented its compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules in the recent filings. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Deepika Vuppalanchi, signed the report on behalf of Syra Health Corp. on November 1, 2024, indicating the resolution of the compliance issue and the Company’s commitment to adhering to regulatory standards.

This development signals a positive step for Syra Health Corp. as it continues its operations and maintains its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

