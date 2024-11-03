Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions comprises about 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

